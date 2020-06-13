UT African American, female student body president makes history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Tennessee student made history Friday for becoming the school’s first African American, female student body president.
Karmen Jones will now be the student voice of the Knoxville campus, which is 75% white.
The 21-year-old says her top priorities are reforming the school’s code of conduct to make hate speech count as harassment, and encouraging cultural education instead of expulsion.
“I want to inspire someone who looks like me to say I don’t have to run for vice president I can run for president,” said Jones.
Jones says she’s not surprised by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, and other recent violence against African Americans, but that her role will allow her a greater chance to respond to such incidents.
