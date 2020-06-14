Breakdown: Why weather patterns are stalling

These stalled or blocking patterns occur because of a change in the jet stream. The jet stream is fast-moving air that flows around the Earth in the upper part of the troposphere. The jet stream moves weather systems and circulates air-masses around the earth driven by the rotation of the earth. However, if there is a big change in temperatures at the poles, the jet stream could be more unbalanced according to research. This warming can cause waves to stretch and the flow to become weaker. Another theory is that the stalling pattern may be because of the increased temperature difference in land and ocean.