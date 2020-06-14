Few pop-up showers & storms possible for Sunday

Another mild start to the day across the Mid-South, with mainly clear skies and out-the-door temperatures in the 60s for the most part. During the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s with east winds around 5 mph. A pop-up shower or storm is possible again today, mainly in the afternoon hours. A code orange air quality alert is active for the Memphis Metro, meaning activity should be limited outdoors for people with heart or lung disease, senior adults and children. Tonight, we will see lows dip into the upper 60s with mainly clear skies and winds on the lighter side.