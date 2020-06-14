Few pop-up showers & storms possible for Sunday

Most of the Mid-South will remain dry, but there is the possibility of a few very isolated to pop-up showers and storms for today.
Another mild start to the day across the Mid-South, with mainly clear skies and out-the-door temperatures in the 60s for the most part. During the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s with east winds around 5 mph. A pop-up shower or storm is possible again today, mainly in the afternoon hours. A code orange air quality alert is active for the Memphis Metro, meaning activity should be limited outdoors for people with heart or lung disease, senior adults and children. Tonight, we will see lows dip into the upper 60s with mainly clear skies and winds on the lighter side.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Rain: 10%. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: East around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s. Winds: Light to calm.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking at mostly sunny skies across the region, highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows staying in the middle 60s. Thursday and Friday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s, a pop up shower is possible to end the week.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Summer officially begins at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday. We are looking at low 90s for highs on the First Day of Summer with the possibility of a shower or storm.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
