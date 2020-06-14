Man arrested after attempting to drive through crowd in Overton Square

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 12:48 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is facing charges after police say he attempted to drive through a crowd of people in Overton Square Saturday night.

Memphis police responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and N. Cooper Street, where a large crowd had gathered in the roadway.

Investigators say people were standing in the street, blocking the roadway when 56-year-old William Day attempted to drive through the crowd in a pickup truck.

No injuries have been reported.

Day is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

