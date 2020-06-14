Man arrested after attempting to drive through crowd in Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is facing charges after police say he attempted to drive through a crowd of people in Overton Square Saturday night.
Memphis police responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and N. Cooper Street, where a large crowd had gathered in the roadway.
Investigators say people were standing in the street, blocking the roadway when 56-year-old William Day attempted to drive through the crowd in a pickup truck.
No injuries have been reported.
Day is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.