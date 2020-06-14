Man detained after attempting to drive through crowd in Overton Square, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man tried to drive through a crowd of people in Overton Square Saturday night.
Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and N. Cooper Street, where a large crowd had gathered in the roadway.
Investigators say people were standing in the street, blocking the roadway when a man driving a pickup truck attempted to drive through the crowd.
No injuries have been reported. The driver of the truck has been detained.
Officers and investigators are speaking with witnesses and the driver of the truck to gather additional details.
This is an ongoing investigation.
