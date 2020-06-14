More than 6,600 coronavirus cases reported in Shelby County

More than 6,600 coronavirus cases reported in Shelby County
COVID-19 coverage (Source: WAFF)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 10:16 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to health officials, there are 80 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 6,636 confirmed cases and 139 deaths as of Sunday.

More than 95,000 tests have been administered across the county.

Click here to see demographic data from SCHD.

According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.

Long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreak/clusters in Shelby Co., June 12
Long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreak/clusters in Shelby Co., June 12 (Source: SCHD)

Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.

Long-term care facilities with resolved COVID-19 clusters/outbreaks, June 12
Long-term care facilities with resolved COVID-19 clusters/outbreaks, June 12 (Source: SCHD)

The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.

Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.

Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.

The street will close on Fridays and reopening Mondays.

Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:

Arkansas -- 11,547 total cases and 176 deaths

  • Crittenden -- 508 cases; 9 deaths; 395 recoveries
  • Cross -- 74 cases; 51 recoveries
  • Lee -- 317 cases; 1 death; 25 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 89 cases; 2 deaths; 75 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 32 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 32 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 767 cases; 2 death; 679 recoveries

Mississippi -- 19,348 total cases and 889 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)

  • Alcorn -- 29 cases; 1 death
  • Benton -- 17 cases
  • Coahoma -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
  • DeSoto -- 713 cases; 12 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 171 cases; 4 deaths
  • Marshall -- 101 cases; 3 deaths
  • Panola -- 121 cases; 3 deaths
  • Quitman -- 48 cases
  • Tate -- 128 cases; 1 death
  • Tippah -- 93 cases; 11 deaths
  • Tunica -- 64 cases; 3 deaths

Tennessee -- 29,541 total cases and 472 deaths

  • Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
  • Dyer -- 86 cases; 55 recoveries
  • Fayette -- 169 cases; 2 deaths; 131 recoveries
  • Hardeman -- 215 cases; 199 recoveries
  • Haywood -- 36 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
  • Lauderdale -- 61 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 27 cases; 19 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 501 cases; 3 deaths; 442 recoveries

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.