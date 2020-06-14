More than 6,600 coronavirus cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to health officials, there are 80 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 6,636 confirmed cases and 139 deaths as of Sunday.
More than 95,000 tests have been administered across the county.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
The street will close on Fridays and reopening Mondays.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 11,547 total cases and 176 deaths
- Crittenden -- 508 cases; 9 deaths; 395 recoveries
- Cross -- 74 cases; 51 recoveries
- Lee -- 317 cases; 1 death; 25 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 89 cases; 2 deaths; 75 recoveries
- Phillips -- 32 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 32 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 767 cases; 2 death; 679 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,348 total cases and 889 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 29 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 713 cases; 12 deaths
- Lafayette -- 171 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 101 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 121 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 48 cases
- Tate -- 128 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 93 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 64 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 29,541 total cases and 472 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 86 cases; 55 recoveries
- Fayette -- 169 cases; 2 deaths; 131 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 215 cases; 199 recoveries
- Haywood -- 36 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 61 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 27 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 501 cases; 3 deaths; 442 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.