Silver Alert issued for 72 year old Desoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72 year old Desoto County man.
Jose Santos Morales of Olive Branch was last seen Sunday at 4:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riggan Drive.
He was wearing jeans, an orange button up, an orange baseball cap, and tan tennis shoes.
He is a Hispanic male standing at 5′10″ tall weighing 182 pounds. He has black and grey hair and brown eyes.
Morales is believed to be in a black 2015 Honda Civic with the tag DAN3876.
Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone knows where he is contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.
