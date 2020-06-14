A stray shower possible but not likely for most

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will remain partly sunny and dry for most areas but there could be an isolated pop up shower or storm possible through evening. Tonight will be quiet and mostly clear.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s along with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday it will be partly with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Summer officially begins at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday along with highs in the low 90s. A pop shower or storm will be possible both days.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.