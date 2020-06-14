U of M Athletic Department holds unity walk continuing fight for racial equality

“Every day I’m learning something new. I’ve always claimed that there’s no way that I have any idea what they’re going through or how they are truly feeling, but all I can do is try to listen and there’s been some incredible stories. Our young men are brave young men. The student-athletes here are brave young men and women, that have shared their stories. I think it’s remarkable that we continue to learn and do what we can to make a change and progress. It’s not an overnight deal, but we’ve got to continue to grow and I’ve got to do a better job myself as a head coach because I understand that I have a platform, and I have to voice myself in order to have student-athletes backs and make sure they are not being treated unjustly in all walks of life. And that I don’t care if it’s tomorrow or 20 years from now, we’ve got to keep chipping away at this thing and hope to make a positive difference in society.”

Silverfield