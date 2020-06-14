U of M Athletic Department holds unity walk continuing fight for racial equality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Athletic Department joined together for a unity walk across campus Sunday, continuing the fight for racial justice.
Players from all sports were invited along with coaches and staff members. They made their way from south campus to the main campus joining together.
Alumni chapter members shared their story on how the university has made progress toward racial equality and encouraged the student-athletes to keep using their voices to make change.
Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield also taking the last few weeks to hear from his players on how they can bring racial justice to campus and the country.
Silverfield mentioned the brotherhood and sisterhood of a locker room and how unique it is. He said that Sunday’s walk was just one day and one way to make change.
There’s still many more days to come.
