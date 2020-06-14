U of M Athletic Department holds unity walk continuing fight for racial equality

June 14, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Athletic Department joined together for a unity walk across campus Sunday, continuing the fight for racial justice.

Players from all sports were invited along with coaches and staff members. They made their way from south campus to the main campus joining together.

Alumni chapter members shared their story on how the university has made progress toward racial equality and encouraged the student-athletes to keep using their voices to make change.

Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield also taking the last few weeks to hear from his players on how they can bring racial justice to campus and the country.

“Every day I’m learning something new. I’ve always claimed that there’s no way that I have any idea what they’re going through or how they are truly feeling, but all I can do is try to listen and there’s been some incredible stories. Our young men are brave young men. The student-athletes here are brave young men and women, that have shared their stories. I think it’s remarkable that we continue to learn and do what we can to make a change and progress. It’s not an overnight deal, but we’ve got to continue to grow and I’ve got to do a better job myself as a head coach because I understand that I have a platform, and I have to voice myself in order to have student-athletes backs and make sure they are not being treated unjustly in all walks of life. And that I don’t care if it’s tomorrow or 20 years from now, we’ve got to keep chipping away at this thing and hope to make a positive difference in society.”
Silverfield mentioned the brotherhood and sisterhood of a locker room and how unique it is. He said that Sunday’s walk was just one day and one way to make change.

There’s still many more days to come.

