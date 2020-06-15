Bill to expand alcohol sales at Memphis Zoo passes House committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill to allow the Memphis Zoo to serve alcohol during regular business hours passed a House finance committee Monday.
The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Shelby County, said on Twitter revenue from alcohol sales could help the zoo recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Memphis Zoo can currently only sell beer and wine during special events.
“This would help the Memphis Zoo raise incremental revenue needed for our daily operations, exhibit upgrades and the expansion of our educational programs,” reads a statement from the zoo.
The bill now advances to the House Calendar and Rules Committee.
