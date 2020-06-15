Breakdown: Why hurricanes produce waterspouts

So just how do hurricanes produce waterspouts? Just like tornadoes, waterspouts are formed by winds within thunderstorms. Hurricanes provide spin through the well organize cluster of thunderstorms that are spinning around a center. Waterspouts also need, warm, moist air which hurricanes can also provide. This warm unstable air will want to rise. Hurricanes also provide wind shear, or a quick change in wind direction and speed air rises in height. These winds can create air that rotates. As the air rotates, it can get flipped vertically due to thunderstorms rising air or updrafts, which is warm air that is rising.