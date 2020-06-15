CodeCrew offering full tuition assistance for eligible parents interested in coding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CodeCrew partnered with Memphis Bioworks is offering full tuition assistance for eligible custodial parents who are interested in learning the fundamentals of coding.
The Strengthening Working Families grant is targeted to help low and middle-skilled parents pursue career training in a career field with high demand, according to CodeCrew.
The organization calls it a six-month software developer boot camp that helps students with little to no coding experience learn programming languages, front-end and back-end development with HTML and CSS and the ins and outs of databases.
Applications are being accepted for the next Code School group. Individuals with at least a GED or high school diploma are eligible to apply online at http://code-crew.org/codeschool.
The period to prove eligibility and complete the application for tuition assistance ends on Tuesday, June 30.
