Dry & comfortable through midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stray shower or passing downpour will be possible through evening as a weak front continues to sink south across the area. Skies will clear tonight which will lead to more sun and less humidity for tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually climb this week. Wednesday and Thursday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels will stay at comfortable levels. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. By Friday, highs will be back in the low 90s and it will feel more humid. Isolated afternoon showers will be possible with high pressure over the Mid-South afternoon but most areas will stay dry this week.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. An isolated shower will be possible all weekend but chances will be low at a 20% chance.
