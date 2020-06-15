Dry & comfortable through midweek

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually climb this week. Wednesday and Thursday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels will stay at comfortable levels. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. By Friday, highs will be back in the low 90s and it will feel more humid. Isolated afternoon showers will be possible with high pressure over the Mid-South afternoon but most areas will stay dry this week.