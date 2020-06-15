9,000 eviction cases looming in Shelby Co. as eviction hearings resume

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people in Shelby County are facing eviction, unable to pay for housing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in months, judges heard their cases on Monday.
Hundreds of people facing the possibility of becoming homeless filled courtrooms in Shelby County as eviction hearings resumed.
Tennessee was one of a handful of states that lifted its eviction moratorium, which was put in place because of COVID-19.
One by one, tenants facing eviction stood before judges, like Shelby County General Sessions Court Judge Betty Thomas-Moore, to explain their case.
"We're seeing the vulnerable people that we've always seen, but we're seeing other people who for the first time are unemployed," said Cindy Ettingoff, the CEO and general counsel of Memphis Area Legal Services which provides legal help to tenants who've fallen behind on rent.
Ettingoff says it includes those whose jobs have not returned, despite businesses reopening.
“You know, if you are working as a waitress or bartender and you lose that job, you usually can find another one fairly quickly," said Ettingoff. "But with everything closed, that’s just not happening.”
Court officials say about 9,000 cases piled up over the last few months. Some of the cases existed before the pandemic.
All of them have to be dealt with now.
The court plans to hold 900 eviction hearings a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Ettingoff says judges and attorneys for landlords appear to be willing to work with tenants facing eviction. Her advice for people facing eviction is to see if they can work out a deal with their landlord.
Court officials say many cases have already been settled out of court.
For those who end up in court, Ettingoff says they can always request a 15-day continuance. But she says you need to make sure you actually show up to court to request that.
She said some tenants may be protected by the CARES Act, which includes a provision that puts a federal moratorium on evictions from certain properties.
That provision, however, expires on July 23.
