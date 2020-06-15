Lauderdale County NAACP calls for resignation of sheriff who admitted to using racial slur on audio recording

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The cry for the Lauderdale County sheriff to step down grew louder after the head of the county’s NAACP spoke to commissioners during their meeting. The sheriff admitted it was him using racial slurs on an audio recording.
“We’re basically trying to get our voices heard tying to get a lot of things changed,” said protester Jamie Taylor.
Jamie Taylor is one of about 40 people who have been protesting in Lauderdale County after an audio recording was released of Sheriff Steve Sanders using racial slurs. Sanders in a written statement eventually admitted it was him and apologized.
Taylor and some protestors were at the Lauderdale County Commission Monday. They did not protest at the meeting but sat and listened. It was a budget meeting.
The speaker for the group, the head of the Lauderdale County NAACP, Dr. Cyronose Spicer. He gave the commissioners a list of 10 items of changes the group would like to see, in the sheriff’s office including the creation of a Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board and a review of the use of force policy and sensitivity training for the sheriff’s office.
“It’s important that the mayor and commission that have been elected know that it is time to do something,” said Spicer.
Spicer said he has talked with the sheriff who says he does not want to step down. He said he accepts the sheriff’s apology but --
“The honorable thing is to resign and to help us move forward to do some healing," said Spicer.
The Lauderdale County mayor told WMC Action News 5 since the sheriff is elected the commission cannot force him to step down. We were unable to contact the sheriff for a comment.
