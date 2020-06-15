Low humidity continues for next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity levels will remain relatively low for the next few days. With sunshine, high temperatures will rapidly climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. Although most of the area will remain dry, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible this afternoon between noon and 4 pm. Tonight will be dry with low temperatures in the mid-60s.