Low humidity continues for next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity levels will remain relatively low for the next few days. With sunshine, high temperatures will rapidly climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. Although most of the area will remain dry, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible this afternoon between noon and 4 pm. Tonight will be dry with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. 20%. High: 87. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb this week with high temperatures back into the lower 90s by Friday. Although it will be hot, the humidity will still be much lower than normal for mid-June. With high pressure over the Mid-South, only isolated afternoon showers will be possible and most of the area will stay dry this week.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for a few afternoon downpours over the weekend. Humidity will jump up this weekend and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
