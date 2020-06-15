Malco Theatres reopening some locations in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lot of folks have been hoping to get to see the new summer movie blockbusters on the big screen, but they should know all Malco Theatres will have several new guidelines that staff and guests will have to follow.
It’s going to make the movie-going experience a little different but the guidelines are aimed at keeping everyone safe.
Guests can expect to see markers on the ground at the box office and concessions stand to make sure people stand six feet apart. Groups of theatergoers are also being asked to space out when they sit down to watch their movies.
Groups that come together can sit together, but every other row has to be empty.
Right now masks aren’t required for customers, but they are for staff. Employees will also be required to clean high touch surfaces every 30 minutes and they are spacing out extra time between movie showings to allow for a more thorough clean of each auditorium.
Also, in-theater service has been temporarily suspended They’re also reducing the number of concession stands that will be open.
Guests are also being encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time online to cut down in person-to-person contact.
As of June 15, only Olive Branch and Southaven are the Malco Theatre locations in our area that will reopen. The rest are expected to open by the end of July
