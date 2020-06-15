Mid-South business headlines: Study shows consumer spending in Memphis recovering faster than other cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Ivy League study says consumer spending is bouncing back faster in Memphis than many other cities, including Nashville.
The study by Harvard and Brown universities says small business revenues are recovering more quickly in Memphis.
“So consumer spending in Memphis is down from kind of when the pandemic began or when the coronavirus first came to America in January, its down about 7.6% in Memphis from that time," said Greg Akers, editor-in-chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
Akers says this is surprising but great news considering Memphis was down 44% at the end of March.
“When you kind of break that general number down into some of the sectors, apparel and general merchandise, our spending in Memphis is basically normal," he said. "It’s back to normal, which was also kind of surprising to see.”
This study is a snapshot of one week ending June 3 and while spending on clothes and other apparel is steady, restaurants and hotels were drastically impacted due to the pandemic.
We asked Akers what are some of the statistics that show we have a deep hole to climb out of.
“The biggest is our unemployment number, that’s going to continue to be the most important number to us going forward and that’s going to speak to the sustainable health of our economy,” he said.
Akers says the coronavirus impact knocked Memphis well over the unemployment rate reported during the Great Recession.
“Until those people have their jobs back, we’re not going to have the really full and complete recovery and unfortunately a lot of those jobs may not come back until there is something like a vaccine,” said Akers.
You can find this story and more online at memphisbusinessjournal.com.
