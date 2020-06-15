More than 250 new COVID-19 cases identified by Shelby County Health Dept. overnight

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 256 new coronavirus cases overnight.
Across Shelby County, 6,892 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 139 deaths.
The Shelby County Health Department anticipated beginning phase three of reopening June 15, but the official announcement has not been made.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 68.8 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 98,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another ten facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 12,501 total cases and 179 deaths
- Crittenden -- 522 cases; 9 deaths; 412 recoveries
- Cross -- 76 cases; 54 recoveries
- Lee -- 515 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 95 cases; 2 deaths; 77 recoveries
- Phillips -- 39 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 35 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 775 cases; 2 deaths; 682 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,516 total cases and 891 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 29 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 713 cases; 12 deaths
- Lafayette -- 171 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 101 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 121 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 48 cases
- Tate -- 128 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 93 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 64 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 30,432 total cases and 475 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 91 cases; 57 recoveries
- Fayette -- 172 cases; 2 deaths; 131 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 217 cases; 199 recoveries
- Haywood -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 63 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 27 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 510 cases; 3 deaths; 443 recoveries
