MPD: Man dead after overnight shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for information after a man was killed overnight.
Officers were called to the 5200 block of Shelburn Circle near Raleigh Lagrange Road around midnight Monday morning.
When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injures.
The person killed has not been identified by MPD.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
