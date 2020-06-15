NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s legal drama “Bluff City Law” has officially been canceled.
The show, starring Jimmy Smits as Memphis civil rights lawyer Elijah Strait and his daughter Sydney Strait played by Caitlin McGee was filmed here in Memphis.
The show drew strong support from Mid-Southerners proud to see the lights of Hollywood shine on our city.
Memphis played heavily into the show’s storyline, not just as a backdrop, but as part of the drama with the city’s rich history in civil rights.
