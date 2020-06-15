Petition calls to replace all Tennessee confederate monuments with statues of Dolly Parton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WBIR) - When most people think of Tennessee, you think of Graceland, country music, the Vols, the Smoky Mountains, and Dolly Parton.
Now a petition is calling to get Dolly more recognition across the state.
On June 11, Alex Parsons started a petition on change.org asking Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee House and Senate to think about replacing confederate monuments with statues of Dolly Parton.
“Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers,” Parsons wrote in the petition. “History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”
As of 8:20 Monday morning on June 15, the petition had over 4,771 signatures, getting very close to the goal of 5,000. The original goal was 2,500.
“While the idea of replacing all of those monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, the history of those monuments is anything but,” Parsons wrote.
He added that he would be open to other suggestions instead of Dolly.
Months ago, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. for coronavirus research efforts.
Additionally, she worked with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail.
"The tyranny memorialized in those statues can no longer be allowed to stand, be it removed or replaced by someone worthy of praise, such as Dolly Parton or other deserving groups and individuals," Parsons said.
Dolly Parton has not commented on the petition. Read the entire petition here.
