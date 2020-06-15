A shot of less humid air returns the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy early this afternoon with a stray shower or downpour as a weak front moves south across the area. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast 5 mph.
TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures will slowly climb this week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with less muggy conditions. Lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs will be back in the low 90s with more humid conditions. With high pressure over the Mid-South, only isolated afternoon showers will be possible and most of the area will stay dry this week.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.