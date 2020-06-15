Teen indicted for February murder, attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old for the February murder of another teenager in Shelby County.
The office of Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Monday that Anterrius Wright was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
According to Weirich’s office, 18-year-old Kenny Canseco was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed into a light pole on Whitten Road Feb. 3. Several bullet holes were found in the driver’s side door, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots just before the crash.
The DA’s office says Wright was arrested after being identified as a person seen running from the scene. He reportedly gave a written statement about his involvement in Canseco’s death.
