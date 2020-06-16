Ark. COVID cases fall for 4th straight day; state to go back to ‘search for work’ requirement for unemployment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
The state has tested just over 208,000 people since March 11th, which is over 6% of the population of Arkansas.
The big announcement came from Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, who said at the end of the month, June, the state will go back to ‘search for work’ requirement for unemployment.
Preston said unemployment numbers are leveling off, down to about 106,000, with 32,000 now receiving pandemic unemployment benefits.
Hutchinson announced the state has passed the 13,000 mark of positive cases since the pandemic began, with 13,191 total cases in Arkansas. Hutchinson also announced that six more Arkansans died due to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 188.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Arkansas, calculated every 24 hours, has fallen now for four consecutive days.
Of the total positive cases, the numbers breakdown like this age-wise:
- 13,191 total cases
- 1,357 - 0-17 age group
- 1,469 - 18-24
- 5,012 - 25-44
- 3,840 - 45-64
- 1,512 - 65+
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Arkansas’s epidemiologist says 10% of cases are from the 0-17 age group. “This number is very interesting when you consider the likelihood that these cases were asymptomatic,” Dr. Dillaha said.
As of June 16, the state has tested over 13,000 people in nursing homes so far, and 113 tested positive. That is a 0.9% positivity rate.
“That tells you we are protecting our most vulnerable citizens," Gov. Hutchinson says. The goal is to test all nursing home residents by the end of the month.
Governor Hutchinson talked about school districts preparing to host kids again saying, “We cannot have a limited commitment to education. We want our children to have a full educational experience in a safe environment. We’re trying to figure out that safe environment.”
