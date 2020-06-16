Blog: Pattern keeps us mostly dry but wet for the east

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We have been mainly dry for almost a week with the exception of a few stray showers.
The pattern has been dry for us but wet for areas east.
The pattern will began to change as we had into the weekend, taking us back to the heat and humidity as well as daily rain chances. This pattern change will arrive just in time for the official arrival of summer which is this Saturday June 20th.
In the meantime, it will be mostly dry and less humid until we hit the weekend. Meanwhile, it will be a rainy pattern for our neighbors to the east as an area of low pressure, a cut off low will keep portion of the east coast wet. This low is just like so many we have seen over the last few months. It is a cut-off low which is air that is pitched off and separated from the main flow of the jet stream.
Bottom line is the low will be slow-moving and will mean rain chances and possibly flooding for parts of Virginia and the Carolinas.
Last week it was a stalled front that was the culprit for rain across the portions of the southeast.
An area of low pressure has developed just off the coast of South Carolina and while it has a low chance of tropical development it will mean more showers for areas that has already had plenty of rain. On Monday Fayettville, North Carolina received close to 3.50″ of rain and there is likely more to come.
