2 colleges request athletes to sign coronavirus waivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SMU is requiring its student-athletes to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver according to the Dallas Morning News.
A document, developed by SMU’s Legal Counsel, said players must agree they cannot hold the school liable for anything related to COVID-19. It also waives the students’ right to litigation.
It’s unclear if the document is legally binding. SMU Athletic Directo Rick Hart said if for any reason the players aren’t comfortable signing the document, it “won’t impact their eligibility or their scholarship status.”
Ohio State is the only other know school to require this pledge, though it makes no mention of preventing further litigation.
