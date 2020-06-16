Cowboys top back/others test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the NFL, several players on the Dallas Cowboys And Houston Texans test positive for coronavirus. Most notable among them is Dallas All-Star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The exact number of affected players from each team is unknown. The identities are unknown, but Elliott’s agent confirmed to Sports Illustrated the Cowboys running back has tested positive.
S.I. reports, it is believed these players did not catch COVID-19 in team facilities. The State of Texas is currently in the midst of a major COVID-19 surge, setting new records for hospitalizations in six of the past seven days.
Just three days after Houston opened up to 75 percent capacity, city officials are considering new stay-at-home orders, and could possibly turn the Texans’ NRG Stadium into a temporary COVID-19 hospital.
