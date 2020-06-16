Dry & mild pattern continues for just a little while longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday is the first day of summer and will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s along with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
