Effort to remove MPD residency issue from November ballot fails in city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members considered a resolution Tuesday to remove the police residency referendum from the November ballot.
It’s a new debate over an old issue but one that has returned to the spotlight in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The council is considering a new package of police reform measures, including putting complaints against officers online. They come in response to the death of George Floyd.
But earlier Tuesday, council members debated an issue everyone thought was already settled.
The council reignited the debate over where Memphis police officers should be allowed to live. Last December, they opted to let voters decide whether to allow police officers to live outside Shelby County, in any neighboring county or within 50 miles.
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, District 7, introduced a resolution in the public safety committee to remove the referendum from the ballot this November, calling it “dangerous.”
“This referendum has the looming power to undo everything this city is fighting for in accountability and reform in local policing,” said Easter-Thomas.
That set off a spirited 90-minute debate.
“Councilwoman Easter-Thomas brought up danger,” said Councilman Worth Morgan, District 5. “Danger is what’s occurring right now on the streets of Memphis. I think we are failing to serve the people we represent, and it would almost, almost be better for the state to come in and preempt us on this issue because of a failure of leadership, and I don’t say that lightly. I really don’t.”
The council is going back and forth over what Memphians really want from police.
“The way the general public speaks is not on their Twitter account, they speak at the polls,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle, Super District 9-1.
“There are plenty of people in our city that cannot vote,” said Easter-Thomas. “Almost three out of four houses I knocked on last year had people living within them that were not able to vote. However, I heard their voice.”
In the end, the effort to rescind the referendum failed by a vote of 7-6. For now, it remains on the ballot this November.
