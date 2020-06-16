Flight restaurant group cuts ties with owner after allegations of racist practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is asking the mayor to to hold off on renewing the city’s contract with a popular restaurant after accusations of racism surfaced online last week. The controversy sparked protests outside Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar in downtown Memphis and Porch & Parlor in Overton Square.
The two restaurants, along with Southern Social in Germantown, are owned by Tom Powers and Russ Graham.
On Tuesday, however, Powers released a lengthy statement in which he said Graham will no longer be an owner, affiliated with or an employee of any of the restaurants.
We’ve reached out to Graham for a comment but have not heard back.
The restaurant has posted several times on Facebook that an investigation is underway into the allegations. One involves an unwritten rule that black people were to be seated upstairs, out of view.
“It’s irresponsible for us to willfully enter into a contract with an organization with allegations that are so serious and so egregious,” said Memphis Councilman J.B. Smiley during Tuesday’s meeting.
Smiley introduced a resolution Tuesday calling for Mayor Jim Strickland to hold off on renewing a $2,900 contract with Flight that allows the restaurant to use on-street parking to run its valet service.
“An abstention or a no vote, you’re telling me that black lives don’t matter," said Smiley. "You’re telling me you’re OK against discriminating against people that have been subjected to so much.”
The mayor’s office released a statement regarding the resolution, saying, “Without knowing all the facts of the situation, it would be irresponsible to make a decision based solely off a rumor on social media. Sole contracting authority rests with the mayor per city charter; however, council is free to make recommendations whenever they feel it prudent.”
Smiley called the response from the mayor’s office “tone deaf.”
Council members agreed that the mayor should hold off on renewing Flight’s contract until the restaurant’s investigation is complete, saying it should not be viewed as the city declaring Flight guilty of anything.
As for Flight’s owner Powers, he said in an email Tuesday they are taking the accusations seriously and taking steps to care for their employees. Read his complete statement below.
Over the past couple of days accusations made against Flight Restaurant have circulated online and in the media. As an ownership team, we found these accusations both disturbing and unsettling. To the extent we have been insensitive, we are sorry. To prove we mean it, we are going to take firm action, as discussed below.
First, we want to address the pain our employees and guests may have encountered. As owners, we apologize for what everyone impacted has been experiencing. We sincerely want to apologize for that.
Ultimately our mission is to enrich the lives of our guests and employees and to create raving fans. Our goal is to do this through superior quality food and beverages, legendary customer service, sales growth, cost controls, and treating our employees like family. We believe that our employees are our most important resource. Our success depends upon creating and retaining a staff capable of delivering a consistently exceptional experience for every customer, every time.
The ownership group wants to make sure that we protect the families that earn a living in our restaurants. As such, we are going to start from the top and do everything we can to protect our teams to make sure they have the ability to work in a safe environment that is sensitive to their needs.
Here is what we are doing.
First, Russ Graham is no longer going to be an owner, affiliated with, or an employee in any fashion with any of the restaurants.
Second, we are bringing in a Human Resources firm to evaluate all policies, procedures and standards to make sure we are taking care of our employees.
Third, we will also conduct an investigation to determine if there were any violations that we need to address. To the extent we learn of any, we will deal with it directly. As many of these claims were made online, we must review them thoroughly to decide how best to move forward.
As a management group, we want to make clear that we will not tolerate in any of our restaurant groups – discrimination in any form, against any group. We are going to treat everyone completely equally and we also want be clear we will not accept abusive behavior by owners, managers or other team members to any other person.
We want to foster a culture that is safe for everyone. We are dedicated to treating everyone with respect and dignity. This is our direction, this is what we want you to know.
We look forward to serving the community for years to come. We hope you will trust our team to serve you in the future.
