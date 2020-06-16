Gov. doesn’t rule out face mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses could soon face more restrictions if the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continues to surge.
Employees at many businesses are required to wear masks, while customers are not.
Currently, masks are not required to be worn by the general public, though some businesses require it.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has encouraged people to wear masks while in public.
It’s already a requirement in some areas most impacted by the virus.
Reeves says making masks a mandate is a possibility if the number of cases rises significantly.
“I would absolutely tell you that as we go forward and monitor the data that comes in, it’s less likely that we would see a statewide mandate, but it’s very possible that we could see a spike in any one county that would (State Health Officer) Dr. (Thomas) Dobbs and I to sit down and have a conversation and say we need to enforce more measures in certain areas of the state,” he said.
A mask mandate was implemented for eight of the most severely impacted counties across the state.
Dobbs is encouraging people to continue social distancing after new cases of COVID-19 are now being traced to large gatherings.
