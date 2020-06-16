Hours-long Shelby Co. Commission meeting ends with no final budget decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six hours of budget discussions by Shelby County commissioners ended with no final decision.
Commissioners will revisit numbers discussed Monday on June 22, hopefully, to make a final decision as the budget deadline of July 1 approaches.
Just as Shelby County commissioners chimed in virtually for yet another budget meeting, County Mayor Lee Harris posted an update saying quote, “Unfortunately, so far, the Commission has taken a buzz saw to the county’s budget, cutting vital programs, and putting jobs at risk.”
Harris’s statement became a topic of discussion more than once during the hours-long meeting.

“I’m not sure how the commission keeps getting painted collectively as if we are cutting jobs and as if we are making these drastic cuts,” said Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
Sawyer adding the mayor’s administration was the first to propose cuts not the commission.
Commissioner Brandon Morrison later agreed, asking why the mayor was not in the meeting.
Minutes later, Mayor Harris joined and expressed concerns about what he called disproportionate cuts which would impact IT and the health department saying clinics could close.
“The general funds as they stand today would require us to close the clinics and require dozens and dozens of layoffs would completely unravel IT,” said Harris.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner was also supposed to take part in Monday night’s meeting -- his presentation delayed until Wednesday.
“I ask the commissioner who requested Sheriff Bonner to be with us if it’s okay if we could move him to Wednesday, for our law enforcement committee to allow the sheriff as well as other advocates for justice to be with us,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley.
There was a lot of confusion during today’s meeting, commissioners ended up approving 7 to 4 to use $16.5 million from county reserves, immediately after approving this Harris said in a tweet “Frankly, this is reckless.”
