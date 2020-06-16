Le Bonheur, St. Jude ranked among nation’s best children’s hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of Memphis’ hospitals are ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the country.
It’s the 10th consecutive year for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to appear on the list from U.S. News & World Report.
Le Bonheur placed among the top 50 in eight specialities:
- 50th in neonatology
- 13th in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery
- 32nd in pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery
- 45th in pediatric nephrology
- 35th in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery
- 34th in pediatric orthopedics
- 46th in pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery
- 24th in pediatric urology
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital placed 10th in pediatric cancer hospitals.
U.S. News & World Report creates their lists by gathering clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers with surveys regarding patient safety, infectious prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Each hospital’s score is derived from surveys from more than 15,000 pediatric specialists.
This year, only 88 hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialists.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.