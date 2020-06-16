MICAH rallies in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MICAH leaders plan to rally in Downtown Memphis Tuesday morning. The rally began at 8:46 a.m. on the plaza in front of city and county government buildings.
MICAH was formed in 2017 to work towards creating a more just and equitable Memphis for all of its residents.
According to a news release, MICAH focuses on four things:
- We build leaders and amplify voices.
- We cultivate relationships with decision-makers and hold them accountable.
- We organize a diverse coalition, unified in our commitment to justice and equity.
- We envision the community we want to live in and work to make it so.
MICAH said they believe police should be focused on serving the community’s needs, enhancing the quality of neighborhood life for residents, provide prevention and community-center safety policing.
The organization is also focused on criminal justice reform, addressing systemic inequity, and corporate responsibility.
