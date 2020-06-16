Low humidity and sunshine in the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is dry and pleasant with temperatures in the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Humidity will be low again today. Most of the area will have full sunshine, but there will be a few clouds mixed in this afternoon in northeast Mississippi. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s and low temperatures will dip into the mid-60s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 86. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will be relatively low again tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly climb this week with high temperatures back into the lower 90s by Friday. With high pressure over the Mid-South, only isolated afternoon showers will be possible and most of the area will stay dry this week.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for a few afternoon downpours over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Humidity will jump up this weekend and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
