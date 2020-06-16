Memphis City Council approves mask ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council voted 9-4 Tuesday night approving an ordinance that would require residents to wear a mask or facial covering in public.
Some areas that require a face mask include places of business, public buildings, while seeking medical care and even while waiting for and using public transportation.
Masks must also be worn when entering a restaurant but can be removed once you are seated.
The mask ordinance has been an ongoing issue for weeks.
Memphis City Council Member Dr. Jeff Warren told WMC earlier this month that he’s heard concerns from residents since the debate started weeks ago and noted that any ordinance will not be heavy-handed and will include exemptions.
“A lot of this is about protecting each other. My mask protects you. Your mask protects me,” said Warren.
Violators will be given three warnings, the fourth resulting in a penalty of public service. There is no monetary fine with this ordinance as it stands right now.
Councilman Martavius Jones says if the council sees that no one is following the requirements of the ordinance, they can revisit and add a penalty of $50 plus court costs.
