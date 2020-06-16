Memphis City Council will vote on several resolutions focused on police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police reform has been a major discussion among city leaders and Memphians have been the catalyst.
They’ve been making their concerns known for the last few weeks about how they want to see changes when it comes to this city’s police.
Several emails have been sent to city officials, which led to several resolutions focused on police reform being introduced last week to the city council. Tuesday, they will vote on them.
The first resolution would give Memphis the ability to view complaints online made against officers that have been accused of using excessive force or misusing their body cameras.
If the resolution becomes law, the data would be posted to the city’s online public data portal.
The second resolution requests that Memphis Police adopt “8 Can’t-Wait” use of force reduction policies. Some of these include barring the use of chokeholds and banning shooting at moving vehicles.
Council members are expected to vote on these resolutions Tuesday.
