Mid-South business headlines: First Horizon, IberiaBank clear final hurdle in merger deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-based First Horizon and Louisiana-based IberiaBank merger just cleared a final hurdle.
Meagan Nichols, managing editor of the Memphis Business Journal, says getting approved by the Fed was the last regulatory hurdle that had to clear to make this deal happen.
“That’s a good thing for them here locally,” said Nichols. “They’re going to be growing obviously a lot because of that. These two merged banks will now be ranked in 20 - 30s in terms of top banks in the U.S. by deposits.”
Nichols says the headquarters will remain in Memphis with a regional headquarters in New Orleans. Customers have no action to take at this point.
The companies are expected to check their final boxes for the deal by July 1 and have the systems completely integrated by 2021.
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com.
