LIVE: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases confirmed by the Shelby County Health Dept.

Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force meeting -- June 16
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 198 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths. Currently, there are 7,090 cases and 142 deaths across Shelby County.

Of the COVID-19 cases, 68.8 percent have recovered from the virus.

Recovered coronavirus cases in Shelby County, June 16
The latest case increase in Shelby County has halted phase three of the Back to Business plan.

The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday.

Phase 3 delayed in Shelby County

More than 98,100 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.

According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.

Long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreaks/clusters in Shelby Co., June 16
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 10 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.

The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.

Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:

Arkansas -- 12,501 total cases and 179 deaths

  • Crittenden -- 522 cases; 9 deaths; 412 recoveries
  • Cross -- 76 cases; 54 recoveries
  • Lee -- 545 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 95 cases; 2 deaths; 77 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 39 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 35 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 775 cases; 2 deaths; 682 recoveries

Mississippi -- 19,799 total cases and 895 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)

  • Alcorn -- 30 cases; 1 death
  • Benton -- 17 cases
  • Coahoma -- 150 cases; 4 deaths
  • DeSoto -- 718 cases; 13 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 181 cases; 4 deaths
  • Marshall -- 107 cases; 3 deaths
  • Panola -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
  • Quitman -- 50 cases
  • Tate -- 134 cases; 1 death
  • Tippah -- 94 cases; 11 deaths
  • Tunica -- 66 cases; 3 deaths

Tennessee -- 31,160 total cases and 483 deaths

  • Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
  • Dyer -- 99 cases; 58 recoveries
  • Fayette -- 177 cases; 2 deaths; 132 recoveries
  • Hardeman -- 220 cases; 200 recoveries
  • Haywood -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
  • Lauderdale -- 65 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 31 cases; 19 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 520 cases; 3 deaths; 443 recoveries

