LIVE: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases confirmed by the Shelby County Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 198 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths. Currently, there are 7,090 cases and 142 deaths across Shelby County.
Of the COVID-19 cases, 68.8 percent have recovered from the virus.
The latest case increase in Shelby County has halted phase three of the Back to Business plan.
The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday.
More than 98,100 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 10 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 12,501 total cases and 179 deaths
- Crittenden -- 522 cases; 9 deaths; 412 recoveries
- Cross -- 76 cases; 54 recoveries
- Lee -- 545 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 95 cases; 2 deaths; 77 recoveries
- Phillips -- 39 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 35 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 775 cases; 2 deaths; 682 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,799 total cases and 895 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 30 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 150 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 718 cases; 13 deaths
- Lafayette -- 181 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 107 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 50 cases
- Tate -- 134 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 94 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 66 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 31,160 total cases and 483 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 99 cases; 58 recoveries
- Fayette -- 177 cases; 2 deaths; 132 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 220 cases; 200 recoveries
- Haywood -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 65 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 31 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 520 cases; 3 deaths; 443 recoveries
