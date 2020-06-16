National Civil Rights Museum delays reopening to July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has delayed its plans to reopen this month after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with NCRM announced the museum would reopen June 25 but has since been delayed to July 1.
Last week, the museum announced safety measures and modifications set in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees.
If you are interested in visiting the museum, tickets can be purchased online in advance beginning Thursday, June 18.
