9 Ole Miss student-athletes in quarantine

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The coronavirus comes to the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.
The Jackson Clarion-Ledger confirms nine Ole Miss athletes are in quarantine because of close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
The athletes must shelter in place in Oxford, Mississippi for 14 days, and self-monitor for symptoms. Ole Miss assistant athletic director Shannon Singletary said the athletes will not be involved in any voluntary activities until that two-week period is over. They should also stay away from others per health department recommendations.
About 70 Ole Miss student-athletes returned to campus on June 1, with more to follow. The school said every student-athlete and staffer who returns to campus will receive a COVID-19 test, and an antibody test.
