9 Ole Miss student-athletes in quarantine

9 Ole Miss student-athletes in quarantine
Ole Miss campus (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Jarvis Greer | June 16, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 6:20 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The coronavirus comes to the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

The Jackson Clarion-Ledger confirms nine Ole Miss athletes are in quarantine because of close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

The athletes must shelter in place in Oxford, Mississippi for 14 days, and self-monitor for symptoms. Ole Miss assistant athletic director Shannon Singletary said the athletes will not be involved in any voluntary activities until that two-week period is over. They should also stay away from others per health department recommendations.

About 70 Ole Miss student-athletes returned to campus on June 1, with more to follow. The school said every student-athlete and staffer who returns to campus will receive a COVID-19 test, and an antibody test.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.