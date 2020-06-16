Protests against social injustice continue in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several protests have continued in the Mid-South, both locally and statewide, calling for social justice.
The restaurant at the center of controversy since last week released a new statement Monday night.
As we told you Friday, former employees and even customers of Flight accuse management of racist practices -- such as only hiring white employees to work in the “front of house”, and seating black guests upstairs and out of street view.
Monday the restaurant posted a statement via Facebook reading in part:
Flight says it is investigating those allegations.
And protests against the ownership group behind Flight continued in Overton Square for another night.
This group blocked the intersection of Cooper and Madison for a time, then returned to protesting against Porch and Parlor.
This is the same spot where a man was arrested for driving his pickup truck towards protestors Saturday night.
No injuries or arrests were reported Monday night.
Another protest targeted different parts of the criminal justice system in Memphis as well.
We followed a group that started at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Jail, carrying “Black Lives Matter” banners and heading for the Juvenile Court building on Adams.
One woman we spoke with says more needs to be done to prevent young people from getting swept up in the system.
“We say let our children go, and let our children grow," said one protester. "We’re saying our children don’t need to be in a system. Everything should be done possible to prevent children from entering the department of children’s services.”
There were also protests around the state capitol building in Nashville Monday afternoon.
The crowd faced off with state troopers who manned barricades to stop demonstrators from climbing the steps to get to the building.
The group tried to occupy the nearby Legislative Plaza on Friday until troopers said they needed to move so the grounds could be pressure washed.
