Tiger-Bama basketball series set
Basketball File Photo (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jarvis Greer | June 16, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 6:39 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers have agreed to a home and home series with Alabama.

The series is set to begin in 2021-22 at Tuscaloosa, with the return game set in Memphis at FedExForum the next season in ’22-'23.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Tigers and Tide could meet this coming season in a charity game. Nothing’s final on that.

With Tubby Smith at the helm, Memphis last met Bama in the Veterans Classic at Annapolis, Mississippi in 2017 with Alabama winning 82-70. The Tigers lead the overall series 5-3.

