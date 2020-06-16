Warm but not humid through the afternoon

By Spencer Denton | June 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 11:45 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Highs will be back in the low 90s and slightly more humid. With high pressure over the Mid-South, only isolated afternoon showers will be possible and most of the area will stay dry this week.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance. Higher chances may return by early next week.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

