As COVID-19 cases increase in Shelby County, health dept. sees influx of applications for new jobs paid for by CARES Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter briefed Shelby County Commissioners Wednesday morning on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic locally as case numbers continue to increase and a move to phase three of the county’s reopening plan was halted Monday.
"We did not expect the steep incline that we experienced over the past week," she said.
Haushalter told commissioners Wednesday with increasing day-to-day case counts of COVID-19 and growing hospitalizations, the task force had no choice but to press pause this week on further reopening efforts.
"Our ability to do contact tracing has decreased slightly, as we've had increased cases," she said.
Haushalter said the Shelby County Health Department is working to quickly scale up its COVID-19 response team. Officials received roughly 1,500 applications for the 141 jobs paid for by federal CARES Act funds.
"We have identified candidates for a number of the positions and anticipate by the 20th we will have identified candidates for all the 141 positions," she said.
Commissioners also learned about relief for Memphis and Shelby County residents facing evictions.
Nine thousand cases, the majority of which are evictions, piled up in General Sessions court over the past few months, and this week court hearings were allowed to resume.
A new “Eviction Settlement Fund” program run by Shelby County, the City of Memphis and other stakeholders will provide $1.6 million in CARES Act money to make way for legal assistance for those facing eviction and allocate direct settlement payment to landlords. Recipients must qualify for a place in the program.
"There have been many inquiries and rightfully so about what plans and programs we have to try and help," said Dorcas Young Griffing, Director of Community Services for Shelby County Government, "The CARES Act funding that you all approved weeks ago has been instrumental in moving us forward."
Paul Young, the city’s director of Housing and Community Development, said officials do anticipate having a website up Monday with an application and phone number for individuals facing eviction.
When we get that information we will pass it along.
