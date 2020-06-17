Demonstrators protest outside Memphis City Hall overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Protesters have been outside Memphis City Hall since 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.
They say their goal is not only to urge city leaders to adopt police reform but to also begin defunding the police. They said they want the money spent on other public services like transit, libraries, housing, and education.
On Tuesday, the city council did vote yes on several resolutions aimed at police reform. One of them was focused on transparency and it would make complaints against officers available to the public.
Another encourages the police department to adopt "8 can't wait" police reform policies, one of which bans the use of chokeholds.
The next resolution urges Mayor Jim Strickland to make sure citizens are involved in replacing current MPD Director Mike Rallings when he retires next year.
Last night, Director Rallings talked to council members about the policies MPD already has in place... and he said the department already follows most of the “8 Can’t wait” procedures.
It’s not clear what’s next for the police department if they’re considering adopting these suggestions from the city council. It’s been clear for weeks now that the citizens of Memphis want to see change.
