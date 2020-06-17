Former Tigers coach on ballot for CFB Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The winningest head coach in Memphis Tigers Football History is on the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.
Murphy coached the Tigers from 1958 to 1971, taking then Memphis State from a small school to NCAA Division One Status. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1963 after guiding the Tigers to an unbeaten season, which included wins over South Carolina, and Mississippi State, plus a zero-zero tie against number-2 ranked Ole Miss.
Murphy was first on the Hall of Fame Ballot in 2007. He died in 2008. His record at Memphis was 91-44-1.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Class will be announced on December 7.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.