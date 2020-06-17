Free COVID-19 testing event planned in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Memphis scheduled for June 19 and June 20.
This event is open to the public. You don’t have to be showing symptoms in order to get tested. An appointment is also not required.
Testing will be held at the following locations:
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Divine Faith | 7201 E. Shelby Drive
- Orange Mound Senior Center | 2590 Park Avenue
Friday 2-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church | 60 S. Parkway East
- First Baptist Church-Broad | 2835 Broad Avenue
- Mississippi BLVD Christian Church | 70 N. Bellevue Boulevard
- Berean Missionary Baptist Church | 1666 E. Raines Road
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.