Getting warmer but humidity remains lows for just a little longer

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light northeast wind along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday is the first day of summer and it will feel like it with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated isolated to widely scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows again in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70.
